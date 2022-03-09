SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit (CAT) announced their services will be impacted by the St. Patrick’s Day parade and festival on March 17.
According to CAT, all of the operating routes that normally stop at the Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center will continue to stop there, although they will be re-routed during the parade. The routes that will be re-routed during the parade include the 10 East Savannah, 14 Abercorn, 27 Waters, 28 Waters and 31 Skidaway.
In addition, the 20 Skidaway/Coffee Bluff and 11 Candler, and Dot shuttles will not run at all that day.
CAT also will not be running shuttles to and from downtown as it has in past years during the event.
CAT Mobility paratransit service and Savannah Belles Ferry service will operate on a regular schedule. Customer service can be reached at (912) 233-5767 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Please note that coolers and items too large to fit in the passenger’s lap will not be allowed on CAT vehicles. Passenger on all of CAT’s service will still be required to wear masks, as required by the Transportation Security Administration. Masks will be available for customers who do not have them.
More detailed information about impacted stops during the parade can be found below and online at https://www.catchacat.org/st-patricks-day-to-impact-cat-services-on-march-17-2022/
