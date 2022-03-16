SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The American Automobile Association (AAA) is activating its Tow to Go program for St. Patrick’s Day to help keep impaired drivers off of the roads.

Though the service will be available in Georgia, Savannah is excluded from the program for the St. Pat’s holiday.

The service is free, even for non-AAA members, but should be treated as a last resort, officials say. When a driver calls 855-2-TOW-2-GO (855-286-9246), AAA will arrange a tow truck transport for the driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Tow to Go will be available from 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17, through 6 a.m. on Monday, March 21.

Here are the guidelines:

AAA service vehicles are limiting passengers to one per vehicle, in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols. Additional passengers need to make other arrangements.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

In addition to Georgia, Tow to Go is available in Colorado (Denver), Florida, Indiana (Fort Wayne/South Bend), Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina (Charlotte), North Dakota, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, every 52 minutes, one person dies of a drunk-driving crash in the U.S.

“Driving impaired doesn’t only endanger yourself, but risks the lives of all the adults and children you share the road with,” said AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters. “Although AAA is proud to provide this life-saving program, we urge people to identify a safe ride home before they party, and treat Tow to Go as their last resort.”