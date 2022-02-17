Full schedule: Savannah St. Patrick’s Day events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s been nearly three years since Savannah hosted its St. Patrick’s Day parade. Known as one of the largest in the U.S., the parade draws tens of thousands to the Hostess City to experience marching bands, decorated floats and green beer.

With the past two parades canceled due to the pandemic, it appears Savannah will be in luck this year. If COVID cases continue to decline, Mayor Van Johnson has indicated the parade will go on as planned.

Savannah City Council is reviewing proposed changes to this year’s festival and is expected to make a final vote on Monday, Feb. 21.

“While we have respected the decisions that had to be made to keep our community safe from this dreadful pandemic, we feel that 2022 will give us an opportunity to return to the streets and bring back a sense of normalcy that we all desire,” a statement from the St. Patrick’s Day Committee reads. “We have been working closely with City of Savannah officials and their medical advisors to make sure we are comfortable moving forward with the parade.”

The committee has been moving forward with plans for this year’s celebration — ceremonies and the big parade on March 17 included. Keep reading for all of the details.

Grand Marshal Public Investiture

Sunday, March 6, at 2:45 p.m.

Georgia Southern Armstrong Center (11935 Abercorn St.)

Formal investiture of the parade grand marshal and introduction of his family and aides.

Honoring of Deceased Grand Marshal

Thursday, March 10, at 4 p.m.

The Catholic Cemetery (1720 Wheaton St. – Lot J, 24, #1)

Honoring the grand marshal who would be celebrating his 50th anniversary. This year, the committee will be honoring the 1972 grand marshal, Francis Patrick Rossiter Sr.

File photo, WSAV

Greening of the Fountain

Friday, March 11, at 4 p.m.

Forsyth Park Fountain

Family-friendly ceremony to celebrate the greening of the water in the city’s fountains.

Celtic Cross Mass

Sunday, March 13, at 11:30 a.m.

Cathedral Bascilica of St. John the Baptist (222 E Harris St.)

Mass honoring the Irish immigrants who settled in the U.S. and Savannah, specifically.

Celtic Cross Ceremony

Sunday, March 13, at 11:30 a.m.

Parade through Old Fort area

Following mass, Irish families and organizations will walk to the site of the Celtic Cross Monument in Emmet Park on Bay Street.

Celtic Cross Reception

Sunday, March 13, at 2:30 p.m.

Morris Center (10 E Broad St.)

A ticketed reception with friends, family and community members. Tickets can be purchased at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee office for $30 or at the door for $35.

Sgt. William Jasper Green Parade

Wednesday, March 16, at 4 p.m.

Parade route on Bull to Madison Square

The grand marshal and military bands will lead a parade to the site of the Sgt. William Jasper Green ceremony in Madison Square

File photo, WSAV

Sgt. William Jasper Green Ceremony

Wednesday, March 16, at 4:30 p.m.

Madison Square

Formal ceremony honoring Sgt. William Jasper Green and all military with or without Irish decent.

Feast Day Mass of St. Patrick

Thursday, March 17, at 8 a.m.

Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist (222 E Harris St.)

Daily mass celebrating the feast day of St. Patrick.

St. Patrick Day Parade