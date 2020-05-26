Walk-through tour of the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — Construction of the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home is complete in the Enclave at Berwick Plantation. Village Park Homes built the home at minimal cost to St. Jude and proceeds from each $100 ticket will help the hospital in its mission to cure childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Call 800-383-9844 to reserve one of the remaining tickets. Fewer than 1500 remain and the campaign is trending toward another sellout. South Carolina residents must call the number to buy a ticket. Georgia residents can click here to enter online.

If you enter soon, you’ll also be entered into separate drawings for a 2020 Nissan Versa and a $10,000 shopping spree to Ethan Allen, whose designers staged the home (the furniture is not included in the grand prize).