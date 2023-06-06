SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – All 7,500 tickets for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home have been sold.

Each $100 ticket reserved will go directly to the research hospital to ensure families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food

The 2021 Dream Home is located in West Chatham County, valued at an estimated $460,000. The 2,3000-square-foot three-bedroom was constructed by Landmark24 Homes.

What’s next? WSAV News 3 will be announcing the Dream Home winner on Wednesday, June 7, during our 6 p.m. newscast.

Winners of the bonus prizes will also be chosen at that time:

$5,000 Visa gift card

Two-night getaway courtesy of Montage Palmetto Bluff

$10,000 shopping spree at Ashley Furniture

A special thanks to this year’s vendors: Baca Concrete, Billy Rocks, Builders FirstSource, The Carpet Warehouse by Kirkland’s, Coleman Company, Inc, Daniel Brick, Dean Custom Air, Elite Marble Granite, EMC Engineering, Fancy Plants, FCO Drywall, Greenblade Turf and Sod, Jenkins Plumbing Company, LLC, JGA (Southern Roof), Livingoods Appliances, Low Country Lighting, Marsh Furniture Company, Mothers Pride Cleaning, Murray Armstrong, Pike, Preferred Site Construction, ProSouth Irrigation, RC Masonry, Schuman, Inc, SOZO Energy, SRI Coastal, System Garage Doors, S3 Building Solutions, Trim Masters Inc, Yates Astro and Young’s Electric.