Tickets for 2021 St. Jude Dream Home sold out

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – All 7,000 tickets for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home have been sold.

Each $100 ticket reserved will go directly to the research hospital, helping families cover critical costs as their children undergo treatment for life-threatening diseases.

The 2021 Dream Home is located in The Preserve at Richmond Hill Plantation, valued at an estimated $320,000.

The nearly 2,000 square foot three-bedroom was constructed by Ashwood Fine Homes and staged with furniture by Ethan Allen.

WSAV News 3 recently sat down with Stephen Hackett, whose oldest son is now cancer free. He says it’s all thanks to the team of oncologists at St. Jude.

“Throughout that whole process, we have just met the most amazing people,” said Hackett, “from nurses who cared for him on chemo to folks working in the on-campus cafeteria. Everyone is there because they love these kids and they love the mission.”

Hackett says when you make a donation to the research hospital, your support goes further than you may think.

“You’re not only paying for things like chemotherapy and MRIs and snacks in the cafeteria,” he said, “but you’re giving us, as patient families, you’re giving us the latitude to focus on the wellbeing of your child and your family and getting through it together without the looming despair of giant medical bills.”

What’s next? WSAV News 3 will be announcing the Dream Home winner on Wednesday, June 30, during our 6 p.m. newscast and on wsav.com/dreamhome. Winners of the special prizes will also be chosen at that time.