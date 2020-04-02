St. Jude volunteer says ‘we cannot forget these children’ ahead of Dream Home giveaway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The 2020 St. Jude Dream Home is being built for one lucky winner all to benefit the children’s hospital.

This year, Enclave at Berwick Plantation, a beautiful gated neighborhood in Savannah will house the prize.

The home has four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and is about 3,000 square feet. It’s valued at about $425,000.

Romanda Talley, the local St. Jude Dream Home Chairman with Epsilon Alpha Sigma International, is working with her organization to help make sure St. Jude families never have to worry about paying for their child’s care.

“It takes $2.8 million a day for St. Jude hospital to function,” Talley said. “We cannot forget these children. I know it’s a bad time, but these children need our help financially.”

Epsilon Alpha Sigma International (EAS) is a nonprofit that had dedicated its time and resources to helping St. Jude since 1972.

EAS has helped raise more than $245 million in cash and pledges for the kids of St. Jude.

“This is a wonderful way to donate to St. Jude. One, we’re only selling 6,750 tickets,” Talley said. “It’s a lot better than the lottery, the chance of winning a home and gifts that we have. There’s a giveaway of a $2,500 weekend, a car, just all kinds of incentives.”

“The main, important thing is that your $100 ticket is going to benefit the children. One hundred percent of the proceeds of this go to the children,” she added.

Talley says even though there are no in-person tours of the home, there will be virtual tours available so you can still see every space of the home.

She says people who enter the contest have a great chance to win a house, but will certainly make a difference in the lives of families in need.

“Once you see the faces there, and all the workers and caregivers at St. Jude and what they’re doing, it’s very important,” she said. “This could affect anybody.”

“Just think about the parent that’s sitting in the hospital,” she continued. “It’s very near to my heart that when I see that smiling mother or that smiling child when I go to St. Jude hospital that I am doing something to help them.”

If you enter by Friday, April 3, your name will go in a second drawing for a weekend getaway for two at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Savannah and a $2,000 VISA gift card.

Tickets are $100 and only 6,750 will be sold. You can enter by calling 800-383-9844, or online here. Keep an eye on WSAV’s Dream Home page for more stories ahead of the big giveaway in June.