MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSAV) – Mariangeles Grear was given just days to live. But the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital made all the difference.

Originally from Venezuela, Grear was 13 years old when she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia — a type of blood cancer.

“The first time that they took me to the hospital, they told me that I had a stomach bug,” she recalled.

“So then they find out that I have leukemia, and they told them that I had a week left,” Grear added.

WSAV’s Ben Senger interviews Mariangeles Grear at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

She remembers it being tough on her parents.

“My dad, who is really tall and really tough — I could tell that he had been crying,” said Grear.

“St. Jude called back, and it was a Venezuelan physician that called back my parents.”

“It was God — God sent,” she continued. “That’s what my mom always says.”

Grear said when she arrived at St. Jude, they started protocol immediately.

“And the chemotherapy took me into a coma because I developed a fungal infection,” she explained. “But it worked to where they utilized a new drug to get me out of the coma that was in research, and when I woke up from the coma, I woke up without cancer.”

“I’m a miracle,” Grear said. “That’s what my doctor likes to say.

“But it is because the hospital has the research available — and that’s the beauty of St. Jude.”

Grear said AML would have been a death sentence in her country.

“And here at St. Jude, I was a case that they saw an opportunity to try a protocol and it worked,” she said. “I’m here talking to you 22 years later.”

Today, Grear is part of the St. Jude LIFE Study, to help researchers learn about the health of adult survivors of childhood cancer and reduce the late effects of cancer treatments.

She also works at ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude.