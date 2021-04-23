St. Jude Dream Home tickets trending toward a sellout

The St. Jude Dream Home is still taking shape in Richmond Hill, but tickets are selling fast. As of Friday morning, 3,047 tickets had sold. That means the campaign is on pace to sell out weeks before the drawing in late June. Last year, tickets sold out one month before the drawing.

Only 7,000 tickets are available for the contest. Georgia residents have two ways to enter: You can reserve a ticket online or call 800-383-9844 to reserve your $100 ticket. South Carolina residents must call the number to enter.

The three-bedroom home is nearly 2,000 square feet and is valued at an estimated $320,000. It sits in The Preserve at Richmond Hill Plantation neighborhood and has been constructed by Ashwood Fine Homes.