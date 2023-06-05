SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Less than 100 tickets remain in the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway.

As in previous years, being this close to a sellout, tickets can only be reserved online. This means South Carolina residents cannot purchase a ticket at this time.

Georgians, you can visit here to claim your $100 ticket.

Landmark24 Homes is this year’s builder of the 2,300-square-foot house in West Chatham County valued at $460,000.

The grand prize winner will be announced during WSAV’s 6 p.m. newscast on Wednesday. Join us then.