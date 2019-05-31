St. Jude Dream Home opens for tours this weekend
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) - The 2019 St. Jude Dream Home in Port Wentworth is complete and ready for public tours.
The home’s estimated value is $390,000. Only 6,750 tickets are being sold and more than 3,000 are already gone.
The home is located in the Rice Hope Plantation neighborhood: 114 Parkside Blvd., Port Wentworth, GA 31407.
Directions:
-
Take GA-21 N to Augusta Road and continue for 8.8 miles, turn right onto Lakeside Boulevard
-
At the roundabout, take the first exit onto Lakeside Boulevard
-
Turn right into Parkside neighborhood
-
In 0.2 miles, turn right onto Parkside Boulevard
The home will be open for tours on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from Noon to 5 p.m. from May 11 to June 23. You can purchase your $100 tickets on site during open house events.
You can also click here to buy tickets or call 1-800-383-9844 to talk to an agent who will help you reserve a ticket over the phone.
Your entry will help save the lives of pediatric cancer patients and fund research that aims to eradicate cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
Even though it costs more than $2.7 million to operate the hospital every day, families never receive a bill from St. Jude -- not for treatment, travel, housing or food. St. Jude believes the only thing a family should worry about is helping their child live.
