St. Jude Dream Home opens for tours this weekend Video

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) - The 2019 St. Jude Dream Home in Port Wentworth is complete and ready for public tours.

The home’s estimated value is $390,000. Only 6,750 tickets are being sold and more than 3,000 are already gone.

The home is located in the Rice Hope Plantation neighborhood: 114 Parkside Blvd., Port Wentworth, GA 31407.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Directions:

Take GA-21 N to Augusta Road and continue for 8.8 miles, turn right onto Lakeside Boulevard

At the roundabout, take the first exit onto Lakeside Boulevard

Turn right into Parkside neighborhood

In 0.2 miles, turn right onto Parkside Boulevard

The home will be open for tours on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from Noon to 5 p.m. from May 11 to June 23. You can purchase your $100 tickets on site during open house events.

You can also click here to buy tickets or call 1-800-383-9844 to talk to an agent who will help you reserve a ticket over the phone.

Your entry will help save the lives of pediatric cancer patients and fund research that aims to eradicate cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Even though it costs more than $2.7 million to operate the hospital every day, families never receive a bill from St. Jude -- not for treatment, travel, housing or food. St. Jude believes the only thing a family should worry about is helping their child live.

WATCH: Ribbon cutting of the St. Jude Dream Home