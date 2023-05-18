SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Many generous subcontractors and trade partners have signed on to make this year’s St. Jude Dream Home possible, including Kitchen Design Solutions.

“One of the core values of our company is giving back to the community,” said CEO Mark Palmer.

Palmer said Landmark 24 Homes, the Dream Home’s builder, asked if they’d like to be a part of this year’s giveaway. Palmer said his whole team was on board.

(Shamrock+)

“Everybody pitched in, from the designers to production and the installers, the whole nine yards,” he said, “and we got it done.”

Palmer said it’s a great layout for the heart of the home.

Georgia residents have two ways to enter the Dream Home giveaway: You can reserve a ticket online or call 800-383-9844 to reserve your $100 ticket. South Carolina residents must call the number to enter.

If you reserve your ticket by midnight Friday, you’ll also be entered to win a separate drawing for the final bonus prize of the giveaway: a $10,000 shopping spree at Ashley Furniture.

The Dream Home winner will be announced on Wednesday, June 7, during WSAV’s evening newscasts.