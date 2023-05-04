Artistic rendering of the Savannah St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house. Actual plans and dimensions may vary. (courtesy St. Jude)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Landmark 24 Homes and their subcontractors have finished construction on the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in the Brookline neighborhood of West Chatham County!

The 2,300 hundred square-foot home has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. It’s valued at $460,000.

Ashley Furniture has staged the home and is offering a $10,000 shopping spree as a bonus prize if you buy a ticket before midnight on Friday, May 19.

You can tour the home on Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and on Sundays from Noon – 4 p.m. from May 6 to June 4. Put Allston Lane, Savannah, GA in your GPS.

Tickets are $100 and are trending toward a sellout.

Georgia residents have two ways to enter: You can reserve a ticket online or call 800-383-9844 to reserve your $100 ticket. South Carolina residents (and anyone else in the country who wants to purchase a ticket) must call the number to enter, any time of day.