SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you purchase a ticket for the Savannah St. Jude Dream Home giveaway by midnight Friday, you’ll be entered into a separate drawing for a vacation to the Montage Palmetto Bluff.

The luxury resort is offering a two-night stay in a lagoon-view guest house suite. Your stay would include breakfast for two daily, a dinner for two at the River House with cocktails and after-dinner drinks at Hush.

You would also win a private tour with their naturalist who can help you explore the 20,000 acres of Palmetto Bluff.

The living room of a lagoon view guest house suite at Montage Palmetto Bluff.

It’s a bonus prize worth $5,000!

Georgia residents have two ways to enter: You can reserve a ticket online or call 800-383-9844 to reserve your $100 ticket. South Carolina residents (and anyone else in the country who wants to purchase a ticket) must call the number to enter.

Landmark24 Homes is this year’s builder and construction is still underway on the 2,300-square-foot home that is valued at $460,000.