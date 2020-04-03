St. Jude Dream Home bonus prize deadline is midnight

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — The first week of ticket sales is almost complete for the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway.

Call (800) 383-9844 to buy your ticket over the phone. Georgia residents can also click here to purchase tickets online. South Carolina residents must call the phone number to purchase.

Those who reserve their $100 ticket by Midnight Friday will be entered in a separate drawing to win an overnight stay at the Hyatt Regency Savannah and a $2,000 Visa gift card. It’s the first of several bonus prizes for the 2020 campaign and the earlier you enter, the better your chances of taking home extra prizes.

The grand prize will be raffled off live on WSAV News 3 in June. It’s a 3,000 square foot home in the Enclave at Berwick Plantation in Savannah. For the third year in a row, Village Park Homes is the builder and, with the help of subcontractors, is building the home at minimal cost to St. Jude.

The proceeds raised will help ensure that no family ever receives a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food while their child is fighting cancer or other life-threatening diseases.

Only 6,750 tickets are available and when they’re gone, they’re gone. The campaign has sold out the past two years.