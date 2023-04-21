SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you purchase a ticket for the Savannah St. Jude Dream Home giveaway by midnight Friday, you’ll be entered into a separate drawing for a $5,000 Visa gift card.

The drawing for the bonus prize will happen at the same time as the drawing for the grand prize during the first week of June.

The grand prize is a 2,300-square-foot home worth $460,000 that is nearing completion in the Brookline neighborhood in West Chatham County. Landmark24 Homes and its sub-contractors expect the home to be finished last next week.

Georgia residents have two ways to enter: You can reserve a ticket online or call 800-383-9844 to reserve your $100 ticket. South Carolina residents (and anyone else in the country who wants to purchase a ticket) must call the number to enter, any time of day.