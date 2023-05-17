SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There are just days left to reserve your ticket for the final bonus prize of the St. Jude Dream Home — a $10,000 shopping spree at Ashley Furniture.

The deadline is midnight on Friday.

WSAV sat down with Trevon Watson, manager of the Abercorn Street store, about Ashley Furniture’s staging of the Dream Home.

“Looks fantastic. Our designers got together and put together a great selection of furniture that showcases all the top looks and the hot looks that people want,” Watson said. “So if you see something out there that you like and you want to come by the store, we’ll be glad to show you what we have to offer.”

Watson said roughly $30,000 worth of furniture has been set up for you to view on tours of the Dream Home.

He said it’s all about the cause.

“We decided to get involved because of all the great work St. Jude does for our community helping kids and their families fight cancer,” Watson said.

Tours of the Dream Home are happening through June 4 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and on Sundays from noon – 4 p.m. The address is 25 Ashmont Street, Savannah GA 31407, but it’s a brand new street that doesn’t yet appear on digital maps. Put Allston Lane, Savannah, GA in your GPS and look for the signs.

Tickets are $100.

Georgia residents have two ways to enter: You can reserve a ticket online or call 800-383-9844. South Carolina residents (and anyone else in the country who wants to purchase a ticket) must call the number to enter, any time of day.