Sold out! 2020 St. Jude Dream Home ticket sell-a-thon a success

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – All tickets in the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway have been sold.

Each $100 ticket purchased during the sell-a-thon will go directly to the hospital to ensure that families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food as their children battle cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

“Thank you so much to everybody who made this campaign our third sellout in a row,” said WSAV News 3 Anchor Ben Senger. “The kids at St. Jude thank you, everyone at Village Parks home thanks you.”

WSAV has partnered with Village Park Homes for the past three years to make the Dream Home become a reality in the Coastal Empire. This year’s home, estimated at $425,000, is located at the Enclave at Berwick Plantation in Savannah.







What’s next? We’ll be announcing the winner on Wednesday, June 24, during our evening newscast on WSAV. Winners of the special prizes — a new car, $10,000 shopping spree, weekend getaway and cruise — will also be chosen at that time.

“We just cannot express how overjoyed we are that you have supported this projected,” Senger said. “We’ve raised millions so far together for the kids at St. Jude.”

To receive updates about next year’s giveaways, sign up online. We’ll also keep you updated at wsav.com/dreamhome.