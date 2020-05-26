Positivity helps St. Jude patient in her battle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSAV) – There are children all over the world being treated at St. Jude including some from our region.

WSAV News 3’s Ben Senger met an 11-year-old from Hinesville who is fighting this battle with positivity.

It was last summer when doctors found a golf ball sized tumor in the brain of 11-year-old Melanie Mac.

It was an aggressive cancer called pineoblastoma.

Her doctor in Savannah referred her to St. Jude, with one of the largest pediatric brain tumor programs in the country.

Melanie and her mother, Jessica have been there ever since.

Jessica says her daughter has suffered only a few side effects from the regimen of radiation and chemotherapy.

“When you see her, she looks just like this. And she always has that smile. So, I think that’s what kind of pushes her through to get through a lot of these things,” explained Jessica.

There is an emotional toll for sure, but St. Jude does all it can to take away the burdens of the battle.

“I can’t say it enough. They help with everything. Food, emotional support,” says Jessica.

No family ever receives a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food. Every experience is tailored to the needs of the kids and their families.

Melanie’s tumor is shrinking but the bond that keeps them in sync has only grown.

——

Call 800-383-9844 to reserve your $100 St. Jude Dream Home ticket.

That will ensure you’re in the drawing for the grand prize and a 2020 Nissan Versa.

Everyone who enters before June 5th will be eligible to win the car.