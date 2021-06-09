Only 500 tickets remain for St. Jude Dream Home and bonus prize

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The St. Jude Dream Home is trending toward a sellout again this year. Only 500 tickets are left as of Wednesday, so now is the time to reserve yours.

If you snag a ticket by Friday, June 11, you will also be entered into a separate drawing for a brand new Nissan Versa.

The three-bedroom home is nearly 2,000 square feet and is valued at an estimated $320,000. It sits in The Preserve at Richmond Hill Plantation neighborhood and has been constructed by Ashwood Fine Homes.

Georgia residents have two ways to enter: You can reserve a ticket online or call 800-383-9844 to reserve your $100 ticket. South Carolina residents must call the number to enter.

Crews are working on the finishing touches for the big giveaway on June 30 on WSAV, where your name could be drawn as the winning ticket for the Dream Home.

By entering the contest, you could win a brand new house and car, but you will help save the lives of children battling cancer.

To view more stories about the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and how your ticket reservation will make a difference, visit wsav.com/dreamhome.