Meet the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home winner

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Maria Echevarria took a $100 chance and entered St. Jude’s Dream Home Giveaway in April.

A week ago, she found out her life-saving contribution would change her life forever, because she was the winner of the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home in the Enclave at Berwick Plantation.

“‘I googled it, it really happened! Your name was on the bottom under the grand prize! You won the house!’ I was like, ‘what!,’” Echevarria said. “It’s definitely a big life change.”

Her ticket is part of a donation of more than $675,000 from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, thanks to Village Park Homes who built the house at minimal cost to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“I think it’s amazing. It’s beautiful,” She said. “It’s more of a blessing than it is luck, you know. Things happen for a reason and I’m very blessed and excited. The house is gorgeous, it’s amazing. It still doesn’t feel real.”

Every penny raised in the giveaway helps families of children fighting cancer at St. Jude.

“To help the kids. That’s all it was about,” Echevarria said. “It was one hundred dollars and knowing that the chances of winning were very slim to none so I said absolutely, for the kids we can do it.”

Tickets for the Dream Home sold out one month early this year. Echevarria says she encourages anyone who’s interested to get their tickets early for next year’s drawing.

“I would definitely encourage it,” she said. “Even if you don’t win by chance, the money itself… just the amount you can raise just for this one house. I’ve always loved St. Jude I think it’s a great cause.”