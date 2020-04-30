Local business donates time and effort to help build St. Jude Dream Home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Miguel Baca is the owner of Baca Ready Mix of Savannah. His team is providing the concrete services for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home, which includes slab, leveling, driveway, sidewalks and porches.

“I find joy in helping them because I know they need it,” Baca said. “And I can help, so I don’t mind doing it at all.”

This is the fourth St. Jude Dream Home that Baca’s company has worked on. His company is a family-owned business, and he says they are proud to be a part of building the home each year.

“It’s a very nice feeling. Especially when they call us to sign the floor,” Baca said.

“Everyone that was involved in the last couple of projects that I have done, they call us and put our name on the floor,” he continued. “Last time, I came with my little kid and my wife and they all signed it, so it was very nice.”

Despite setbacks due to the coronavirus, Baca says his team worked for weeks on getting their piece of the house built in time. He says it’s important now more than ever to donate his time and efforts to help St. Jude families.

“Looking at the finished product after it’s finished and seeing someone living in it and knowing that all the money for that house went to the hospital to help other kids, it’s very relaxing and very nice,” Baca said. “It’s a feeling that I don’t know how to explain. But it’s very enjoyable.”

Baca Ready Mix just finished laying the concrete for the home and Baca says he’s excited to see the finished product in the next few months.

“In times like these,” he said, “whenever I get people asking me questions about that, and I can tell them how relaxing and enjoyable it is for me and my family to do this and to help other kids, it feels great.”

Tickets are $100 and only 6,750 will be sold. You can enter by calling 800-383-9844, or online here. Keep an eye on WSAV’s St. Jude Dream Home page for more stories ahead of the big giveaway in June.