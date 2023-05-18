SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Take a look inside the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home.

Landmark24 Homes is this year’s builder of the 2,300-square-foot house in West Chatham County. It’s valued at $460,000.

Georgia residents have two ways to enter the Dream Home giveaway: You can reserve a ticket online or call 800-383-9844 to reserve your $100 ticket. South Carolina residents must call the number to enter.

If you reserve your ticket by midnight Friday, you’ll also be entered to win a separate drawing for the final bonus prize of the giveaway: a $10,000 shopping spree at Ashley Furniture.

You also have a chance to tour the Dream Home in person.

Tours are happening through June 4 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and on Sundays from noon – 4 p.m. The address is 25 Ashmont Street, Savannah GA 31407, but it’s a brand new street that doesn’t yet appear on digital maps. Put Allston Lane, Savannah, GA in your GPS and look for the signs.

The Dream Home winner will be announced on Wednesday, June 7, during WSAV’s evening newscasts.

A special thanks to this year’s vendors: Baca Concrete, Billy Rocks, Builders FirstSource, The Carpet Warehouse by Kirkland’s, Coleman Company, Inc, Daniel Brick, Dean Custom Air, Elite Marble Granite, EMC Engineering, Fancy Plants, FCO Drywall, Greenblade Turf and Sod, Jenkins Plumbing Company, LLC, JGA (Southern Roof), Livingoods Appliances, Low Country Lighting, Marsh Furniture Company, Mothers Pride Cleaning, Murray Armstrong, Pike, Preferred Site Construction, ProSouth Irrigation, RC Masonry, Schuman, Inc, SOZO Energy, SRI Coastal, System Garage Doors, S3 Building Solutions, Trim Masters Inc, Yates Astro and Young’s Electric.