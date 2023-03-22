SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in West Chatham County.

Georgia residents have two ways to enter: You can reserve a ticket online or call 800-383-9844 to reserve your $100 ticket. South Carolina residents must call the number to enter.

Landmark24 Homes is this year’s builder and construction is still underway on the 2,300-square-foot home that is valued at $460,000.

There are several bonus prizes this year.

If you buy a ticket by the end of March, you will be entered in a separate drawing for a luxury vacation courtesy of Montage Palmetto Bluff. It’s a two-night getaway valued at $5,000. Click here to see the room you would be staying in.

The package includes complimentary valet, breakfast for two on both days, dinner for two at the River House with cocktails, after-dinner drinks in Hush and a private tour with a naturalist.

A special thanks to this year’s vendors: Baca Concrete, Billy Rocks, Builders FirstSource, The Carpet Warehouse by Kirkland’s, Coleman Company, Inc, Daniel Brick, Dean Custom Air, Elite Marble Granite, EMC Engineering, Fancy Plants, FCO Drywall, Greenblade Turf and Sod, Jenkins Plumbing Company, LLC, JGA (Southern Roof), Livingoods Appliances, Low Country Lighting, Marsh Furniture Company, Mothers Pride Cleaning, Murray Armstrong, Pike, Preferred Site Construction, ProSouth Irrigation, RC Masonry, Schuman, Inc, SOZO Energy, SRI Coastal, System Garage Doors, S3 Building Solutions, Trim Masters Inc, Yates Astro and Young’s Electric.