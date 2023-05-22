Georgia residents have two ways to enter the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway: You can reserve a ticket online or call 800-383-9844 to reserve your $100 ticket. South Carolina residents (and anyone else in the country who wants to purchase a ticket) must call the number to enter, any time of day.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSAV) – The St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital cares not only for the child but their entire family.

A new program, the Transition Oncology Program (TOP), provides support for patients and families at the end of their therapy.

Emily Browne, a pediatric nurse practitioner at St. Jude and TOP director, knows that life after cancer is different. A childhood cancer survivor herself, Browne now helps ease patients and families into their “new normal.”

“It may have positives it may have negatives, but it’s definitely different than before diagnosis,” Browne says. “And so really trying to deal with those changes, families just really are asking for and are benefitting from some extra support for those first few years of early survivorship.”

WSAV’s Ben Senger interviews Emily Browne at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

TOP is comprised of nurse practitioners, psychology, rehabilitation services, the school program and social work — a true team effort.

“I think one of the challenges that I’ve heard from a lot of parents is that here at St. Jude, they are surrounded by people who get it, they know what it’s like. There’s either another parent who has a child going through the same experience or staff that see this day in and day out,” Browne explains. “When they’re back at home and back at work and back in their daily routine, friends and family are, yes, they are very supportive, but they don’t get it.”

“Our patients face a lifetime need for medical supervision, monitoring for what we call late effects of treatment,” Browne adds. “Some may already have some physical cognitive disabilities that are impacting their lives and so things just aren’t back to normal immediately.”

The nurse practitioner says it’s a joy to see patients “graduate,” leaving the hospital at 18 or 10 years from their diagnosis.

“But we’re always thinking about them and thinking about that long-term impact,” she says.

Learn more about TOP by visiting this link.