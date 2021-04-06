Hargray provides bonus prize in St. Jude Dream Home contest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hargray is outfitting the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home with its cutting-edge fiber optic internet, and the company is offering an incentive to those who reserve their tickets for the Dream Home this week: a 60″ Smart TV, surround sound system and a $1,000 VISA gift card.

It’s called the Tickets on Sale prize, and it is the first bonus prize to be offered in this year’s campaign. Those who purchase a $100 Dream Home ticket by Friday at midnight will be entered in a separate drawing for the entertainment package.

The winner with be drawn on the same day as the grand prize in late June.

The three-bedroom home is nearly 2,000 square feet and is valued at an estimated $320,000. It sits in The Preserve at Richmond Hill Plantation neighborhood and has been constructed by Ashwood Fine Homes.

Only 7,000 tickets are available for the contest. Georgia residents have two ways to enter: You can reserve a ticket online or call 800-383-9844 to reserve your $100 ticket. South Carolina residents must call the number to enter.

To learn more about Hargray’s expansion in Richmond Hill, click here.