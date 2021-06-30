Happening tonight: WSAV to announce St. Jude Dream Home winner

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – One lucky person will soon become the winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home.

WSAV News 3 will be announcing the winner tonight during our 6 p.m. newscast. Tune in on-air or online at wsav.com/livestream.

All 7,000 tickets for Dream Home, located in The Preserve at Richmond Hill Plantation neighborhood, sold out earlier this month.

Valued at $320,000, the nearly 2,000 square foot three-bedroom was constructed by Ashwood Fine Homes and staged with furniture by Ethan Allen.

WSAV will also be announcing the early bird prize giveaway winners during our 5 and 5:30 p.m. newscasts. Here’s when you can expect each announcement:

5 p.m. – 60’’ inch SMART TV, surround sound system and $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Hargray

5:30 p.m. – $5,000 furniture shopping spree, courtesy of Ethan Allen

5:30 p.m. – Featured prize: 2021 Nissan Versa

6 p.m. – Grand prize: St. Jude Dream Home

Learn more about the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at wsav.com/dreamhome.