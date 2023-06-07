SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s almost time to announce the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home.

Every $100 ticket sold will help ensure families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.

The 2023 Dream Home is located in the Brookline neighborhood of West Chatham County, valued at an estimated $460,000. The 2,3000-square-foot three-bedroom was constructed by Landmark24 Homes.

WSAV News 3 is announcing the Dream Home grand prize winner on Wednesday during our 5:30 p.m. newscast.

Winners of the bonus prizes have been chosen in the meantime.

Tanza Hamilton of Townsend, Georgia, is the winner of the two-night getaway courtesy of Montage Palmetto Bluff.

Laura Scott of Rincon, Georgia, wins a $5,000 Visa gift card.

Tina Galbreath of Richmond Hill, Georgia, is the winner of the $10,000 shopping spree at Ashley Furniture.

Someone from St. Jude will be calling each of the winners with more information.

A special thanks to this year’s vendors: Baca Concrete, Billy Rocks, Builders FirstSource, The Carpet Warehouse by Kirkland’s, Coleman Company, Inc, Daniel Brick, Dean Custom Air, Elite Marble Granite, EMC Engineering, Fancy Plants, FCO Drywall, Greenblade Turf and Sod, Jenkins Plumbing Company, LLC, JGA (Southern Roof), Livingoods Appliances, Low Country Lighting, Marsh Furniture Company, Mothers Pride Cleaning, Murray Armstrong, Pike, Preferred Site Construction, ProSouth Irrigation, RC Masonry, Schuman, Inc, SOZO Energy, SRI Coastal, System Garage Doors, S3 Building Solutions, Trim Masters Inc, Yates Astro and Young’s Electric.