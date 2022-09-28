SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The St. Jude Dream Home giveaway is returning to Savannah in 2023.

St. Jude and this year’s builder, Landmark24 Homes, broke ground on the project today. The home is being built in the Brookline neighborhood in West Chatham County. It is the first home in phase two of that neighborhood.

The home will take about six months to build and a limited number of tickets will go on sale in March. The home will be given away in June. More specifics about the project and features of the home will be released in the coming months.

The proceeds will help St. Jude treat and defeat childhood cancer — more than $2 million has been raised in Savannah alone in recent years.