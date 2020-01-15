Ground broken on 2020 St. Jude Dream Home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is back in the Coastal Empire. This year, the house will be built at the Enclave at Berwick Plantation.

The home will be under construction for the next few months and tickets will be available the first week of April. Viewings will also be held starting in May up until the giveaway in late June.

WSAV is a proud sponsor and, as always, we’ll host a sell-a-thon. That’s your chance to win the dream home by reserving a ticket.

All proceeds raised will go directly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, ensuring that families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.

“It’s super exciting. We’re so proud to be able to do this for the third year in a row. It’s an honor for us to partner with St. Jude for the third year in a row,” Leslie Ehlers of Village Park Homes said at Wednesday’s groundbreaking.

“And this three year total, after we sell out all 6,750 tickets, will bring us almost $2 million that we will have raised for the kids of St. Jude in the past three Dream Home campaigns,” Ehlers added. “So we’re very proud of that.”

Only a limited amount of tickets will be available in April — so when they’re gone, they’re gone. Each of the 6,750 tickets will be priced at $100 each.