SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)— On June 6, one lucky person will win the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home—but before the house is given away, some people had the opportunity to see it for themselves, and they were blown away.

Construction just wrapped on the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home and Sunday, people had the chance to take a tour of what could be their future house. The home is in the Brookline neighborhood of West Chatham County. It’s 2300 square feet with three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and a two-car garage. Valued at $460,000 it has everything you could ever want in a dream home.

“Well, I like the color on the walls, I love the bright lights, I love the natural looking furniture, and the touch of gold kinda brush gold I think is done really well, I could live here. Now, upstairs is a little different, it isn’t quite my style but the grand big closet, oh my gosh it is so cool,” said Dream Home participant, Gwen Andershak.

Proceeds will help St. Jude treat and defeat childhood cancer. More than $2 million has been raised in Savannah alone in recent years.

Karen Smith has been donating to St. Jude for years and says this mission is important to her.

Smith said, “The tickets are to me, minimal because what you get out of it is more than just the house, you give the satisfaction of helping kids, helping families, helping the community get better and that’s why I decided to start donating and giving to St. Jude.”

Andershak fell in love with the home as soon as she stepped through the front door and says she has big plans for it if she is the lucky winner.

“It’s going to my son in Hawaii, he knows that. We’ve been saying that for years, he just has to takeover the title and then he’ll be close to us and I think I would buy the lot the next door because I like a little bit more land around me,” Andershak said.

The last day to tour the home is June 4.

For more information on the 2023 Dream Home Giveaway, click here.