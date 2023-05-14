SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Those who buy a ticket for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home by Friday, May 19, will be entered into a separate drawing for a $10,000 shopping spree to Ashley Furniture.

In years past, tickets have sold out during this week of the campaign.

Landmark 24 Homes and their subcontractors have built the home in the Brookline neighborhood of West Chatham County at no cost to St. Jude.

The 2,300 hundred square-foot home has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. It’s valued at $460,000.

You can tour the home on Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and on Sundays from noon – 4 p.m. through June 4. The address is 25 Ashmont Street, Savannah GA 31407, but it’s a brand new street that doesn’t yet appear on digital maps. Put Allston Lane, Savannah, GA in your GPS and look for the signs.

Tickets are $100.

Georgia residents have two ways to enter: You can reserve a ticket online or call 800-383-9844 to reserve your $100 ticket. South Carolina residents (and anyone else in the country who wants to purchase a ticket) must call the number to enter, any time of day.