Ethan Allen providing St. Jude Dream Home bonus prize!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Ethan Allen is staging the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home in Richmond Hill. The home isn’t quite ready for furniture, but Dawn Harris, Ethan Allen Southeast Coastal Region Managing Director, showed WSAV’s Ben Senger the design plan.

The furniture does not come with the home, but Ethan Allen is offering a $5,000 bonus prize. Those who purchase a $100 Dream Home ticket by Friday at midnight will be entered in a separate drawing for the shopping spree.

The winner will be drawn on the same day as the grand prize in late June.

The three-bedroom home is nearly 2,000 square feet and is valued at an estimated $320,000. It sits in The Preserve at Richmond Hill Plantation neighborhood and has been constructed by Ashwood Fine Homes.

Proceeds from the giveaway ensure that no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude, not for treatment, travel, housing or food.

Only 7,000 tickets are available for the contest. Georgia residents have two ways to enter: You can reserve a ticket online or call 800-383-9844 to reserve your $100 ticket. South Carolina residents must call the number to enter.