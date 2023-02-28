SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Construction is underway on the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home, which will be given away this June to one lucky contest winner.

Tickets for the contest will go on sale Wednesday, March 22, and all proceeds will ensure that no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude — not for treatment, travel, housing or food.

This year’s home is being built by Landmark 24 Homes in the Brookline neighborhood, located in West Chatham County.

“St. Jude, their cause helping fight and eradicate pediatric cancer has been absolutely amazing,” said Eric Sandford, director of operations at Landmark 24. “It matches our values of giving back to the community and what we try to do at Landmark 24.”

With an estimated value of $460,000, the 2,300-square-foot home boasts three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. Furnishings will be provided by Ashley Furniture.

A special thanks to this year’s vendors: Baca Concrete, Billy Rocks, Builders FirstSource, The Carpet Warehouse by Kirkland’s, Coleman Company, Inc, Daniel Brick, Dean Custom Air, Elite Marble Granite, EMC Engineering, Fancy Plants, FCO Drywall, Greenblade Turf and Sod, Jenkins Plumbing Company, LLC, JGA (Southern Roof), Livingoods Appliances, Low Country Lighting, Marsh Furniture Company, Mothers Pride Cleaning, Murray Armstrong, Pike, Preferred Site Construction, ProSouth Irrigation, RC Masonry, Schuman, Inc, SOZO Energy, SRI Coastal, System Garage Doors, S3 Building Solutions, Trim Masters Inc, Yates Astro and Young’s Electric.