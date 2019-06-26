2019 St. Jude Dream Home contest winners

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The 2019 St. Jude Dream Home campaign has come to an end with some big winners and thousands of dollars given to the life-saving work at the children’s hospital.

Altogether, this 6-month campaign — with more than $6,000 tickets sold — has raised $675,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

WSAV is thrilled to announce this year’s winners of the early bird prizes along with the Dream Home. Take a look at the list below:

$2,500 VISA gift card – April 12 deadline

Winner: Robert Ridenour from Port Wentworth, Georgia

$5,000 shopping spree to Timeless Interiors – May 11 deadline

Winner: Mike Bollonger from Port Wentworth, Georgia

2019 Nissan Versa – May 3 deadline

Winner: Stephen Everett from Rincon, Georgia

7-day Carnival Cruise for two – June 14 deadline

Winner: Maya Jinks from Savannah, Georgia

Grand prize! St. Jude Dream Home in Port Wentworth’s Rice Hope Plantation

Winner: Gregory Proffit of Savannah, Georgia

From the team here at WSAV, we would like to extend our thanks to all who participated in the 2019 campaign — from our partners to our viewers.

Together, we have made a difference.