SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Monday marked another milestone in the St. Jude Dream Home project.

This year’s builder, Landmark 24 Homes, is about to install the flooring in the home. But before they do, they invited everyone involved in the project out to the home in West Chatham County.

The media partners, subcontractors, volunteers and city officials gathered in the Brookline community to write well-wishes on the concrete slab before crews install the flooring.

“This is where things really kind of come together,” said Eric Sanford, director of operations at Landmark 24 Homes. “Our construction team, our trade partners, have done a wonderful job keeping this on schedule and getting to today.”

Construction will continue over the next four weeks leading up to the final decorating in the last week of April.

“So it’ll be a lot of finishing touches here inside the home,” Sanford added.

Tickets for the Dream Home go on sale this Wednesday at $100 each. Ticket sales will be capped at 7,500.

There are also several bonus prizes up for grabs for those who enter early.

With an estimated value of $460,000, the 2,300-square-foot Dream Home boasts three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. Furnishings will be provided by Ashley Furniture.

A special thanks to this year’s vendors: Baca Concrete, Billy Rocks, Builders FirstSource, The Carpet Warehouse by Kirkland’s, Coleman Company, Inc, Daniel Brick, Dean Custom Air, Elite Marble Granite, EMC Engineering, Fancy Plants, FCO Drywall, Greenblade Turf and Sod, Jenkins Plumbing Company, LLC, JGA (Southern Roof), Livingoods Appliances, Low Country Lighting, Marsh Furniture Company, Mothers Pride Cleaning, Murray Armstrong, Pike, Preferred Site Construction, ProSouth Irrigation, RC Masonry, Schuman, Inc, SOZO Energy, SRI Coastal, System Garage Doors, S3 Building Solutions, Trim Masters Inc, Yates Astro and Young’s Electric.