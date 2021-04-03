2021 St. Jude Dream Home tickets on sale

The St. Jude Dream Home giveaway has returned to the Savannah area and this year’s home is being built in Richmond Hill.

The three-bedroom home is nearly 2,000 square feet and is valued at an estimated $320,000. It sits in The Preserve at Richmond Hill Plantation neighborhood and has been constructed by Ashwood Fine Homes.

Only 7,000 tickets are available for the contest. Georgia residents have two ways to enter: You can reserve a ticket online or call 800-383-9844 to reserve your $100 ticket. South Carolina residents must call the number to enter.

It pays to enter this contest early to be eligible for bonus prizes. The first bonus prize deadline is Friday, April 9. If you enter by then, your name will be placed in a separate drawing for a 60-inch Smart TV, surround sound system, and a $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Hargray.

The grand prize drawing will take place live on WSAV News 3 at 6 p.m. in late June. Last year, tickets sold out one month early so reserve yours today!