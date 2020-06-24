2020 St. Jude Dream Home contest winners

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The 2020 St. Jude Dream Home campaign came to an end with thousands of dollars given to the life-saving work at the children’s research hospital.

This 6-month campaign— with more than $6,000 tickets sold— has raised $675,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Each $100 ticket purchased goes directly to the hospital to ensure that families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food as their children battle cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

WSAV is thrilled to announce this year’s winners of the early bird prizes along with the Dream Home. Take a look at the list below:

Tickets on Sale Prize— Getaway for two and a $2,000 VISA Gift Card courtesy of Hyatt Regency:

Winner: Ryan Strickland from Rincon, Ga.

Early Bird Prize– all-inclusive deluxe 7-day cruise for two on Carnival Cruise Line:

Winner: Rita Veasey from Okatie, SC.

Bonus Prize – 2020 Nissan Versa:

Winner: Ruth Ross from Savannah, Ga.

Last Chance Prize – $10,000 shopping spree, courtesy of Ethan Allen:

Winner: Richard Glisson from Savannah, Ga.

Dream Home – the 2020 Savannah St. Jude Dream Home built by Village Park Homes:

Winner: Maria Echevarria from Jacksonville, FL.

The 2020 St. Jude Dream Home is located in the Enclave at Berwick Plantation.

WSAV has partnered with Village Park Homes for the past three years to make the Dream Home become a reality in the Coastal Empire.

From the team here at WSAV, we would like to extend our thanks to all who participated in the 2020 campaign— from our partners to our viewers.

Together, we have made a difference.