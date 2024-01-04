HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Hampton County’s Zion Dobson had a terrific year, and he just received a major award as proof.

Dobson has been named the Gatorade South Carolina Player of the Year.

The senior rushed 2,629 yards and 40 touchdowns — those numbers were both second in the state for all classifications. For his career, he totaled 4,189 yards and 57 touchdowns.

Dobson led Hampton County, which is in its first year of the merger between Wade Hampton and Estill, to the state semifinals for Class AA. He is also a finalist for the state’s Mr. Football award and he was named first-team All State for Class AA in 2022.

Dobson is the first player from his school to win this award.

He’s also pretty smart, maintaining a weighted grade point average of 4.31.