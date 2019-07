SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Donovan Johnson is spending his Savannah summer days training for the AAU Junior Olympics. The rising 7th grader at Calvary Day School recently qualified and is determined to bring his best performance to the event in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Inspired by Usain Bolt, Johnson has quickly risen up through the sprinting ranks. WSAV’s Connor DelPrete tells you what Johnson is doing to prepare for the AAU Junior Olympics