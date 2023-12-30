SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As we prepare for 2024, let’s take a look back at the top games WSAV covered in 2023.

5. Richmond Hill vs Camden County — Girls Basketball Game on Feb. 13

The winner of this game gets a spot in the region tournament and a spot in the state tournament because Region 1-AAAAAAA only has five teams. These squads faced each other twice earlier in the season with Richmond Hill winning both games by the same score, 39-28. This matchup saw Richmond Hill down eight with around 90 seconds left, but the Wildcats stormed back and took the lead on a jumper from Makiyah Matthews. Richmond Hill won, 45-43, earning a spot in the state playoffs.

4. Florida at South Carolina — College Football

The Gamecocks were looking to avoid a 1-3 start in SEC play. In the fourth quarter, a 33-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Simon gave South Carolina a 10-point lead, 37-27 with 9:11 left in the game. South Carolina fans were doing the Gator chomp, but South Carolina could not finish this game off with a win. Florida responded with a touchdown to make it a three-point game, then the Gamecocks went three and out. Then with under a minute to play Graham Mertz completes a touchdown pass to give Florida the lead, 41-37, The Gators go for the win, 41-39.

3. Kentucky at South Carolina — College Football

South Carolina started out this game scoring 10 points in the first quarter. Highlighted by a touchdown pass from Spencer Rattler to Xavier Legette. However, then the Gamecocks did not score again until the fourth quarter. In the final frame, South Carolina trailed, 14-10, when Rattler and Legette hooked up again for the game-winning score. South Carolina wins, 17-14.

2. Georgia vs Alabama — College Football

Georgia came into the contest ranked No. 1 in the nation, a perfect 12-0 on the season. They faced No. 8 Alabama, who came in at 11-1. Georgia has never beaten Alabama for the SEC Championship and they still have not. Georgia starts out with a touchdown but then they give up 17 straight points to trail, 17-7, at the break. In the final frame, Alabama still led by 10 points, but Georgia’s offense caught fire. They scored 14 in the last 15 minutes, but what the Bulldogs needed was a stop from the conference’s top defense, which they were unable to provide. Alabama stuns the top team in the nation. Georgia’s national title hopes gone. Alabama squeaks into the college football playoff with the upset victory.

1. Bethesda Academy vs Williamsburg Academy — High School Football

Bethesda won its first state championship in football in school history. Bethesda faced Williamsburg Academy. Bethesda, out of Savannah, plays in the South Carolina Independent School Association. The Blazers had been knocking on the door three previous times only to have their knocks unanswered. For most of the game, it looked as if they would be denied again, as they trailed, 17-6, in the second half. However, the momentum started to swing when this swing pass goes for a score. Later in the fourth, Triston Randall throws his second touchdown of the quarter and Bethesda takes the lead, 18-17. Williamsburg had a chance to win the game with a final drive. They got the ball down the field with a shot to win the game in the final seconds, but the kick from 40 yards was no good. But Williamsburg would get another shot as Bethesda was penalized 15 yards for jumping over the snapper. The officials moved the ball up 15 yards but Williamsburg missed again. Bethesda wins the Class AA State title, the school’s first state title in the sport since they started playing back in 2006.

2023 was an exciting year! WSAV knows sports fans in the Low Country and Coastal Empire cannot wait for what 2024 will give us.