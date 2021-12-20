WSAV to unveil Blitz Border Bowl rosters throughout Christmas week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - As thousands prepare to make the trip home for the holidays, local airport officials want you to remember some important information that could make flying the friendly skies a lot less stressful this holiday season.

“I think the biggest thing to remember is to allow plenty of time. You know, parking is probably going to be at a premium and I don’t mean that in terms of which lot it is or anything else, we’re just expecting parking to be really really busy,” said Lory Lynah, Director of Marketing and Air Service Development at Savannah / Hilton Head International Airport.