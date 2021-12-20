WSAV to unveil Blitz Border Bowl rosters throughout Christmas week

(WSAV) – After a year off in 2021, Savannah’s Bowl Game is back for the 2022 season!
The fourth Blitz Border Bowl is set to kick off at noon on Saturday, January 15 in Memorial Stadium. This annual all-star game pits the best seniors in the Coastal Empire of Georgia against the best in the Lowcountry of South Carolina.
From Monday, Dec. 20 to Thursday, Dec. 23, WSAV will be unveiling a portion of the Border Bowl rosters on its nightly 11 p.m. sportscasts. They will be posted online here immediately afterwards.
The order of the announcements is as follows:
MONDAY, DEC 20: Coastal Empire defense
TUESDAY, DEC 21: Lowcountry defense
WEDNESDAY, DEC 22: Coastal Empire offense
THURSDAY, DEC 23: Lowcountry offense
Tickets to the game are $10 and benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities. To order tickets, click here:
TEAM COASTAL EMPIRE
STAFF: Kyle Hockman (Head Coach, New Hampstead), Bradley Warren (Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers, McIntosh County Academy), Mark Stroud (Offensive Coordinator, Calvary Day), Kenderrick Bonner (Defensive Backs Coach, Johnson), Michael Moore (Defensive Line Coach, Savannah), Deshawn Printup (Wide Receivers Coach, Islands), James Latimore (Running Backs Coach, Groves), Blake Henry (Offensive Line Coach, St. Andrew’s), John Ford (Quarterbacks Coach, Effingham County)
TEAM LOWCOUNTRY
STAFF: Bryce Lybrand (Head Coach, Beaufort), Rob Gorrell (Defensive Coordinator, Beaufort), Logan Powell (Offensive coordinator, Beaufort), Nic Shuford (Quarterbacks Coach, Thomas Heyward), Adam Kinloch (Running Backs Coach, Whale Branch), Terrence Ashe (Wide Receiver Coach, Battery Creek), John Houpt (Defensive Line Coach, Bluffton), Coby Peeler (Linebackers Coach, Beaufort), Eddie Ford (Defensive Backs Coach, Woodland)