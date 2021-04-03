WSAV Sports presents 3Deep: Meet the all-stars

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With the 2021 basketball season now in the books, we had no shortage of outstanding performances. It seemed like somebody did something to raise the bar every single night.
But a group of 30 seniors — 15 boys and 15 girls — stood above the rest to become the inaugural 3Deep all-stars.
WSAV Sports is doing it NBA style, with first, second and third teams.
Take a look through the picks below. Click through to read full profiles and watch interviews with the players and their coaches.
3Deep Boys
First Team
PG Emondre Bowles – Johnson
SG Shamar Norman – Windsor Forest
SF Will McCracken – Hilton Head Island
PF Parker All – Savannah Christian Prep
C Fred Spells – Portal
Second Team
PG Alaris Wall – New Hampstead
SG DeAndre Smart – New Hampstead
SF Jerrell Floyd – Jenkins
PF Daniel Phares- Beaufort
C Sam Summa – Hilton Head Island
Third Team
PG Jayden Chance – Hilton Head Prep
SG Jaeden Marshall – Richmond Hill
SF Trent Broadnax – Benedictine
PF Luke Foley – Hilton Head Island
C Gray Grayson – Country Day
3Deep Girls
First Team
PG Kaila Rougier – Beach
SG Layla Warren – Beaufort
SF Mallory Robinett – Savannah Christian Prep
PF Dior Shelton – HHCA
C Nuturi Smith – Emanuel County Institute
Second Team
PG Prencis Harden – Emanuel County Institute
SG Kyra Finley – Richmond Hill
SF Storie Daise – Jenkins
PF Zhani Thompson – Whale Branch
C Kayleigh Washington – Bluffton
Third Team
PG Jamiah Jones – Statesboro
SG Tiana Williams – Johnson
SF Samari Mitchell – Bluffton
PF Jordan Bigham – May River
C Tynley Smeltzer – Calvary Day