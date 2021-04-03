WSAV Sports presents 3Deep: Meet the all-stars

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) - The accolades keep rolling in for Liberty County graduate Davion Mitchell, who was named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year this morning.

Mitchell was already voted a third-team All-American and also won the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award.

"Winning National Defensive Player of the Year is a huge honor and I'm thankful to the committees for picking me out of so many great defenders," Mitchell said in a statement. "There are countless people who have helped me work on my game over the years, and I'm so happy for all of them that they're being rewarded for all of the time they've invested."

The Baylor Bears have advanced to the Final Four for just the third time in program history, with Mitchell playing a key role. He earned the nickname "Off Night" for his ability to lock down whoever he is assigned to guard.

In addition to his defense, Mitchell averaged 14 points per game and 5.3 assists per game.

Baylor will play the Houston Cougars at 5:14 p.m. Saturday for the right to go to the National Title Game, where they would play the winner of Gonzaga-UCLA.

Mitchell was a standout at Liberty County, helping the program bring home its first state title in 2016. He was a four-star prospect coming out of high school that initially committed to Auburn before transferring to Baylor in 2018.