WSAV Sports NOW: Wrapping up Georgia Southern arrest coverage, High School Football Media Day talk

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks for Georgia Southern Football with all eyes on quarterback Shai Werts.

Werts was arrested on July 31, charged with speeding and misdemeanor possession of cocaine. But that drug charge has since been dropped as additional testing revealed the substance found on the hood of his car was not cocaine.

The speeding charge has stuck, but Georgia Southern Director of Athletics Tom Kleinlein and Chad Lunsford, head football coach, announced Werts’ two missed practices were punishment enough.

Watch from the start of the podcast to 9:45 minutes as WSAV Sports Director Greg Talbott and Sports Reporter Connor DelPrete discuss.

Next up on the docket: high school football media day for Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools.

The season starts next Friday, so what’s ahead? Greg and Connor break it down from 9:45 to 24:15.

