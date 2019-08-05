WSAV Sports NOW: Update on Shai Werts case with Savannah Morning News’ Travis Jaudon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Plenty has happened in Statesboro since the Georgia Southern football team announced the suspension of its starting quarterback.

The indefinite suspension on Shai Werts has since been lifted and he is allowed to practice with the team once again. His case is far from over and we brought in a Georgia Southern beat writer to keep you up-to-date with Werts’ status for the Louisiana State University game and more.

Initial comments on players arrests from Georgia Southern head football coach Chad Lunsford (0:00 – 2:34)

Interview with Travis Jaudon of the Savannah Morning News. Breaking down the latest on Werts’ status and where the case could go from here (2:34 – 21:20)

Paying tribute to new Pro Football Hall of Fame and former Atlanta Falcon Tony Gonzalez (21:20 – 25:10)

Shark on the Mic has called his last game for the Savannah Bananas (25:10 – 28:49)

