WSAV Sports NOW: Storylines, players and games to watch this high school football season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The wait is over! Football is finally upon us and the guys can’t wait to see what the 2019 season brings to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Connor DelPrete and Greg Talbott discuss the loaded Savannah teams, a crop of young quarterbacks set to make a splash and pick a handful of must-see games.

Are you subscribed? The WSAV Sports NOW podcast is also available on your favorite listening platforms: ApplePodcasts, Spotify and SoundCloud.

WSAV’s football coverage picks back up later this week when Greg, Connor, P.J. Zucco and Calvin Wilson discuss upcoming games on the Thursday Blitz Countdown. Friday, “Week 0” of the football season will see a handful of teams kick off their year and WSAV is sending out cameras across the region to bring you highlights in the evening newscasts.

Be sure you’re following the Blitz on Facebook and Twitter to get notified about WSAV Sports NOW.