WSAV Sports NOW: Recapping Georgia Southern and Savannah State home openers

This past weekend, both Georgia Southern and Savannah State held football home openers. The Eagles soared to a 26-18 win while the Tigers fell to Florida Tech on a missed 2-point conversion.

Connor DelPrete, Greg Talbott and Ben Katko discuss the games, debate the prospects of starting Shai Werts in Southern’s game against Minnesota and why you need to check out the “Shawn Quinn Show” on WSAV!

