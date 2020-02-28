WSAV Sports NOW: Previewing Georgia Southern vs. Georgia State

(WSAV) – Georgia Southern has two men’s basketball games to go in the regular season and they’re in the thick of the race for the conference championship.

Greg Talbott is joined on the WSAV Sports Now podcast this week by Danny Waugh to breakdown Friday’s game at Georgia State and what it means for the Sun Belt Conference.

Watch the video above or tune in on your favorite listening platform: ApplePodcasts, Spotify or SoundCloud.

The Eagles and Panthers go head to head Friday at 7 p.m. in Atlanta.