WSAV Sports NOW: Meet your 2020 Blitz Border Bowl coaches

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – All week long, coaches have been working with some of the area’s best high school football players ahead of the Blitz Border Bowl.

Brought to you by WSAV and Savannah Morning News, the bowl pins Team Coastal Empire and Team Lowcountry head to head to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The Blitz Border Bowl gives local players and coaches some great opportunities, not only to play one more game for a great cause but shine for recruits, too.

On this week’s episode of the WSAV Sports Now podcast, we caught up with the coaches leading the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry: