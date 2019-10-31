WSAV Sports NOW: Hate Week, college athletes making money and Savannah State’s success

(WSAV) – Welcome back to another week of the WSAV Sports NOW podcast! With Georgia Southern facing Appalachian State on Halloween, Connor DelPrete and Greg Talbott took a few minutes to breakdown the matchup and tell you why this game should be closer than people are predicting.

The hosts also discuss the process of getting college athletes paid off their name and likeness, a potential return of the NCAA College Football video game and the meteoric rise of Savannah State football.

Looking for a specific portion of the episode? We have you covered:

Hate Week: Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State breakdown (0:00 – 8:18)

NCAA to allow athletes to make money off their name and likeness. The guys react to the news and discuss a return of the NCAA football video game (8:18 – 21:13)

Savannah State has a chance at a share of the SIAC crown if the Tigers pull of a win Saturday. (21:13 – end of podcast)

